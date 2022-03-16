Take part in City’s Community Action Plan

The City of Pine City is encouraging residents, businesses, commercial property owners, and community organizations to attend the City’s Community Action Plan Kickoff ff gathering on Wednesday, March 23, from 5 – 8 p.m at “The Lodge” at Pine Technical & Community College (900 4th Street SE).
The Community Action Plan (CAP) committee is part of the City’s Comprehensive Plan update that will shape the future of Pine City for the next 10 to 20 years. The evening will start with a social hour from 5 – 6 p.m. with hosted refreshments. An introduction to the CAP process begins at 6 p.m. outlining the formation of the CAP committee engagement process, goals, and subcommittee activities. The evening concludes with committee participation sign-up.
“For those who can’t attend the gathering, we will be accepting committee participation throughout the duration of the project, so please join in when you are able,” said Todd Streeter, project facilitator.
The newly formed project committee will include six subcommittees developing new ideas, concepts and recommendations during the 4-5 month CAP process.
• Community Connectivity (Transportation & Infrastructure)
• Community Pride (Public Facilities, Safety & Services)
• Creating Community (Land Use & Housing)
• Downtown Revitalization (Economic Development)
• Economic Prosperity (Economic Development)
• Quality of Life (Parks, Trails and Recreation)
If there are enough interested young people involved, there may be a Youth & Kids Committee as well.
All interested Pine City area residents, business owners and organizations are encouraged to attend and learn how their interests, knowledge, and talents will contribute to a thriving Pine City for the next 20 years.
The CAP project team includes City staff and consultant Todd Streeter, principal, Community Collaboration.
For additional information and committee participation opportunities, interested participants are encouraged to attend the Community Kickoff gathering. They may also visit the Community Action Plan page at www.pinecity.govoffice.com, or contact Pine City Community Development Director Mike Gainor at 320-315-4885 or mgainor@pinecitygov.com.
