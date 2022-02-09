Naturally
Mild days can lessen activity at the birdfeeders, but the yard offered a highlight reel of birds. As always, seeing a cardinal is a reason for a party.
I noticed deciduous trees holding their leaves in the winter. It’s hard not to notice them. I saw young red oaks and sugar maples stubbornly hanging onto their leaves. Perhaps the leaves protect next year’s buds from browsing by deer and from drying winds. Ironwood and European buckthorn are smaller trees that cling to their leaves.
I watched purple finches at the feeders. They seem tamer than the house finches. Blue jays can shift winter strategies between migration and overwintering. The supply of acorns might determine that decision.
Bob Janssen
We all have heroes. Mine are mostly people I know. Minnesota is about 360 miles by 407 miles with 87 counties. One of my heroes is familiar with the roads and birdy places in each of those counties. Bob Janssen is that man. He’s a great guy, a great birder and the godfather of birding in Minnesota. Wherever I go, Bob has been there. He has seen a black-billed cuckoo in every county in Minnesota except Freeborn County. He asked me what the chances were of seeing one. I joked that there were so many in the county that the DNR was considering having a hunting season on the cuckoos to make room for other birds. That might have been a fib. They’re seen here, but not commonly. Bob made his way to my home. My wife fed him and I took Bob to a spot where I’d seen and heard the cuckoos. I had to leave for an important meeting. I wished Bob good luck and told him to take his time. He took all day. Bob is still without a black-billed cuckoo in Freeborn County.
Bird Watcher’s Digest
For umpteen years, I was a regular columnist for Bird Watcher’s Digest and Watching Backyard Birds. These two wonderful magazines were the brainchildren of the beloved Thompson family of Marietta, Ohio. It was an honor and a pleasure to be associated with such fine journals. Both magazines have ceased publication. The deaths of principals and the pandemic were too much to overcome. I am saddened by the discontinuance of those wonderful pages, but I’m thankful for the many friends and memories I’ve made through my affiliation with those pleasing periodicals.
Squirrel skirmishes
Manley Olson wrote, “Years ago at a St. Paul Audubon meeting, a member shared he was live trapping squirrels and releasing them several miles away. At a subsequent meeting, another member said he had started doing the same thing. In the conversation that followed, he said he lived in Highland Park and was releasing in Como Park. This was greeted with laughter from the man who had brought the topic up at the previous meeting. He was trapping near Como Park and releasing in Highland.”
Al Batt is a syndicated columnist. For questions or comments about this article, contact Al at allenbatt@msn.com
