Over the last several months, I have taken several very nostalgic drives down various memory lanes without even leaving my dwelling.
As I turned on the radio one day, the old song by John Denver, “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” was playing. Suddenly in my mind, I was reliving the drive home from the Black Hills of South Dakota where we had taken our four young children back in the late 1960’s. The youngest had broken his foot when he fell while jumping from one bed to another in our hotel room; thus he had to be carried for the balance of the trip. We were very tired and anxious to be back home. As we were driving, we found ourselves singing along with John Denver, “Country Roads, take me home, to the place I belong,” which in our case was Rock Creek, Minnesota; the best place on earth!
And speaking of the Black Hills of South Dakota, I came across a stash of postcards depicting Mount Rushmore, the Badlands, Needles Eye, Reptile Gardens, Dinosaur Park, etc., all of which my late husband and I had enjoyed seeing on our honeymoon in 1957. If I remember correctly, I believe many couples spent their honeymoon in the Black Hills back in those days.
A drive down another memory lane found me perusing a three-ring binder in which I have kept especially meaningful letters received from others over the years. One such letter came from a dear lady who came to the United States from Sweden in her elderly years. We invited her to spend Christmas Eve with us, as we knew she was very lonely for her homeland. Her thank-you letter reads:
“You do not know what it means to find friendship when you are so many thousands of miles from your homeland; sometimes the heart is crying even when the mouth is smiling. It brightened my dreary, cheerless days, and I now have a cherished memory of Christmas 1977.
Whatever we experience of joy, happiness, or great delight, nobody can take away from us. We can be robbed of every thing, but remembrance is the only paradise from which we cannot be driven away!”
I could drive for memory miles unending through photograph albums. I have a photo of several of my classmates at a luncheon I hosted the year we turned 60. We were all dressed in black, and when my then 9-year-old grandson saw the picture, his comment was, “Gramma, you look like a bunch of witches!”
Memories, memories. . .
Margaret Marty, a lifelong resident of the Rock Creek area, is a writer and poet and a member of the Pine Writers group.
