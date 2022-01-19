The Pine County Highway Department was taking care of business after a metal section of dock was spotted by a passerby. The dock section was caught on a Snake River bridge pylon on Highway 61, according to Terry Clementson, Pine County highway maintenance superintendent. He said that the department will regularly clear debris caught on bridge pylons which can compromise a bridge if left unattended.
featured
Taking care of bridge business
T.a. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer
-
- Updated
- 0
