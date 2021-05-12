Over the course of 45 years working with kids as a teacher, principal, and coach, I have experienced the proverbial “lump in the throat” on many occasions. It always happened when I spoke to a graduating class for the last time. Sometimes, it happened when a student or athlete performed extremely well, exceeding everyone’s expectations, including their own. Or when I saw one of them stand up to a bully, or take time to help a kid who was having a tough time.
Well, it happened again this Sunday at the trap shoot. Because we have so many amazing volunteer coaches on the lines, I had the opportunity to spend the day talking to and observing most of the athletes. Here we are a small to middling school in rural Minnesota, and we have the third biggest high school trap team in the state—the fifth largest in the entire nation. We have kids who are top multisport athletes shooting along with kids who do not participate in any other sports. There are kids who shoot fancy trap guns, and those who are using Grandpa’s antique they pulled off the hooks over the fireplace. There are athletes who are used to the roar of the crowd, and those who will never experience that feeling. There are guys and gals; seniors and seventh graders. They come in all sizes and shapes. But they all have something in common besides being a Dragon: they were all inspired by someone to participate in a difficult sport. Some have grandmas and grandpas or moms and dads who are into trap shooting; others have friends and teammates who talked them into participating. Some were recruited by coaches; others were just curious about the sport. They have all been encouraged by others to participate; now many of them get much of their encouragement from within.
I watched a young man standing in the cold breeze just looking at me and smiling, and I thought back to his first day of trap shooting several years ago. He was very short and slight of build, a pretty quiet kid, and his 12 gauge shotgun stood taller than he did. I could see him struggle to lift the heavy barrel, especially after 50 rounds of shooting. That first day, I think he was lucky to hit 10 targets out of 50. Here he was on Sunday, the biggest grin on his face, getting ready to shoot. He watched him hit 43 of 50 targets on a windy day, and then he came over to me and quietly told me his score. There it was—that lump. I congratulated him with fist bump, then I reached up and wiped a couple of tears from my eyes. Must have been the wind, or maybe some dust in the air that made my eyes watery.
All these kids, 90 of them, all of them there for reasons I don’t totally understand. They are encouraged by family, teammates, coaches, and from within. The lumps kept coming when I thought about the relationships all these volunteer coaches have formed with these kids—coaches who give up their Sunday afternoons to spend time teaching young adults how to shoot trap, but more importantly, how to have fun at a difficult sport, and how to succeed even when you don’t hit every shot in life. They are teaching kids how to succeed at living. There it was, another lump. The gratitude was overflowing, and then I must have got more dust in my eyes.
I’ve had a lot of lumps in these 45 years, and I am so grateful for every single one of them and the people who put them there.
George Johnson is a retired principal of Pine City High School and current coach of the Pine City High School Trap Team.
