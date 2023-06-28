Talks continue between an unnamed grocery store, represented by Ben Copperthite of Rice Properties, and the city of Pine City, which would be located at Evergreen Square Shopping Center. As part of the deal, the city-owned and run Voyager Bottle Shop located in downtown Pine City would be relocated to Evergreen Square adjacent to the new grocery store.
Copperthite distributed plans and figures for the new grocery store to the council members at their June 22 council meeting. “The owners (of the former Pamida building) engaged an architect and floor plan … as this evolves, they want to find a way to help bridge the gap and relocate the liquor store,” said Copperthite. “We have high level budget numbers for renovation from the grocer for a build out for a suitable location for the grocer.”
He said there would be anticipated benefits for the liquor store in revenue increases due to location and additional space for inventory and other items. He asked the city for a letter of intent, adding that the landlord is ready to incur additional costs on their own and not from the city. He said the lease rate would be $665 per square foot with a 4% of revenue profit up to $2 million and 2% revenue profit above $2 million going to the owner of the property.
Liquor store manager, Lara Smetana, said, “We’re not in the business to give any amount of sales. I would rather go in knowing the exact amount so we’re not going to be in the red. Fixed costs are better.” Copperthite added that the idea behind the percentage is that if sales increase, everyone wins.
Mayor Carl Pederson said, “The other elephant in the room is the parking lot … it’s up to the property owner to maintain, but it’s a fair amount of money so we’ll have to have talks.” He then questioned who the interested grocer is.
Copperthite said that he still couldn’t disclose that but that it’s a national grocery store with 125 different locations. “It is one that I frequent myself and that the community would welcome,” he added.
Council member Steve Ovick asked if it would be a deal breaker if the city didn’t move the liquor store. Copperthite said that he felt it would be.
Council member Gina Pettie asked if the grocer had been pursuing Pine City? Copperthite said that they had been in conversations for quite some time and are now as close as they have been to making something happen in Pine City.
Pederson added, “We’re not here to say we’re not interested, but as much information as you can share will help give us confidence. We have a really competitive business that serves the community here already.”
Petite noted, “It’s important to stress that we’re only in conversations.” Copperthite said that he wouldn’t have contractors bid anything out just yet then.
