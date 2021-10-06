The “Art Potluck” gallery show at Pine Center for the Arts (265 5th Street SE) is more than just a banquet of art from different local artists.
“We wanted to welcome artists of all ages to submit their favorite works of art – no guidelines or restrictions,” said Cathy Clune, PCftA vice-president and coordinator of the show.
With everything from ceramics to quiltworking to photography on display – and with more than 20 artists from ages 5 to 90 sharing their work – the show represents the remarkable and wide-ranging arts community that calls Pine City home.
Bob Haedt
Bob Haedt’s detailed woodcarved pieces often combine several different kinds of wood to depict a scene out of nature – eagles, loons, rocks from the Boundary Waters and more.
One carving of wolves baying at the moon involves zebra wood, maple and walnut.
“We were up north and I saw a wolf, and that kind of inspired me to do this,” Haedt said. “I call it ‘Moonlight Melody.’”
Havannah and Carmichael
Sixth-grader Havannah Bruch-Driscoll is developing her own colorful style, and said she is glad to share her work.
“This one is called the green dragon, because it’s the mascot for Pine City,” Havannah said. “And this one, I decided to draw one of myself. I also write comic strips and stuff. I might add more pictures to the gallery in the future.”
Her brother Carmichael was all smiles as he showed his own piece, which he made of cut paper on his first day of Kindergarten.
“It’s a bus,” he said. “It has some windows. Those are numbers on the bus. I did it myself.”
Jean Sassor
Jean Sassor’s visual work has a colorful, playful edge to it. She said that for her series, “From a squirrel’s perspective” she did exactly that.
“I spent a lot of time laying on the ground looking up at trees,” Sassor said. “That was kind of fun.”
A number of her paintings – like the series “Gnomes in Love” are packed with figures glowing with color interacting against a plain white background. And many of these paintings will have recurring characters.
“In a lot of these paintings there’s going to be a fox representing it being very peaceful and safe, a very wise owl watching over things and a very shy little mouse, she explained. “There’s usually some mystery ... and the critters are always up to something.”
Shawnda Schelinder
Fused-glass artist Shawnda Schelinder had four pieces in the gallery show.
“A lot of times ... I see the design in the glass, and it tells me what it wants to be,” Schelinder said. “And then sometimes I have a concept before I start – I map it out and then create it.”
Her mom’s best friend was a glass artist, and Schelinder spent some summers with her learning the craft.
“She taught me how to cut glass, grind it and make patterns – all of that. When she passed away, I inherited her kiln, and so that really opened up a new medium for me.
She said she doesn’t aspire to do glass work full time, but she does find it deeply satisfying.
“When something inspires me I’ll head down to the studio and cut some glass and throw it in a kiln,” she said.
Schelinder said she credits Pine Center for the Arts with helping her and other people with an interest in the arts find ways to express themselves – and give them the opportunity to do so.
“Honestly, I’m really passionate about the Art Center – because when I moved here, I never thought of myself as an artist. Somebody had seen some of my glass work and they said, ‘Wow, you should contact Pine Center for the Arts,’ And I thought, ‘I’m not an artist. Why would I do that?’ So they really gave me an opportunity to grow ... that I never would have had before.”
Her experience led her to become involved as a volunteer and a board member for PCftA, so that she could help pass along that gift to others.
“Shows like these are just awesome because it’s that opportunity for everyone else – who never saw themselves as an artist, or maybe only had a couple of pieces that they were too shy to show people,” Schelinder said. “But now, all of a sudden, they have the whole community admiring their work. That’s so vital. And that’s our mission: ‘Arts are for everyone.’”
Gallery open
The gallery will continue throughout the month of October. The public will have the opportunity to vote on a People’s Choice award throughout the month.
Regular gallery hours are 3-5 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturdays. The gallery is free and open to the public.
This show is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, visit their website at pinecenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.