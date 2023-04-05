The Minnesota Department of Revenue is offering the webinars below in April and May.
Introduction to Sales and Use Tax
Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Central Time.
This course is an introduction to sales and use taxes in Minnesota. The purpose of the training is to provide the sales and use tax basics, including fundamental elements, local taxes, exemption certificates, recordkeeping, filing and payment instructions, and contact information. It is meant to complement to our industry-specific webinars.
Sales and Use Tax for Retailers
Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time
This course covers how Minnesota Sales and Use Tax laws apply to retailers located in Minnesota. It also explains how sales tax applies to retail sales of goods made to customers in Minnesota, whether the business is located within Minnesota or out-of-state. The primary focus is to give participants a better understanding of what items a retailer may buy exempt from sales tax and what items are taxable.
Sales Tax Education
Visit our website to see a list of classes and select the desired class to register online. These classes are free and open to the public.
Sales and Use Tax for Taxable Service Providers
Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time
This course covers how Minnesota Sales and Use Tax laws apply to businesses providing these taxable services in Minnesota.
• Building cleaning and maintenance services
• Detective and security services
• Laundry and dry-cleaning services
• Lawn and garden maintenance services
• Tree and shrub services
The primary focus is to identify which services provided are taxable and which services are not. We will also give participants a better understanding of what items a taxable service provider may buy exempt from sales tax and what items are taxable.
