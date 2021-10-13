The Pine City Dragon volleyball team had only one game this week, the annual Pink Out for a Cure Game with East Central on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
“We have held our Pink Out game with the Eagles six of the last seven years, only missing last year due to COVID,” said Coach Tami Nelson. “We alternate hosting the event every year [and] this year was the Eagles turn to host.”
The East Central crew designed T-shirts for the game that players, friends and family could order and in the process, raised almost $900 to be donated to the Circle of Hope Foundation for cancer patients and survivors in Pine County. And all five teams – seventh grade, eighth grade, C-team, JV and varsity – all won their matches against the Eagles.
“It was a great night of volleyball for the Dragons,” Nelson said.
The varsity girls earned a 3-0 victory (25-10, 25-13, 25-14). Leading the team in serving were Kloey Lind (#3) and Abby Aagard (#2) with seven ace serves each. Leading the Dragons offensively were Arissa Rydberg (#5) with 15 set assists, Aagaard with four set assists and three kills, Lind with seven kills, and Karly Jusczak (#18) with four kills. Leading the team defensively were Lind with eight digs and two blocks, Rydberg with six digs and one block, and Aagaard with six digs and one block.
The Dragons have three remaining regular season home games: Tuesday, Oct. 12 against Rush City, Thursday, Oct. 14 against Braham and Tuesday, Oct. 19 against Mille Lacs.
“All three of these are big conference match-ups and will be fun games to watch,” Nelson said.
She noted that after the Oct. 19 game, the Dragon team will be prepping for the first round of playoffs.
