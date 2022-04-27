Technology Tutoring at the Pine City Library

Do you need help with sending an email or accessing eBooks or eAudiobooks? How about using your computer or mobile device? The Pine City Public Library is offering one-on-one tech help through three, 45-minute time lots on Wednesday evenings, starting May 25. Library staff member Michelle will be taking appointments at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.
Reserve a time by registering on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. If you need help registering, drop by or call the library at 320-629-6403. Space is limited to one person per session.
If you are looking for help with an eReader, tablet or smartphone, please bring it to your appointment and make sure it is fully charged.
The Pine City Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 300 Fifth St. SE, Pine City, and can be reached at (320) 629-6403. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
