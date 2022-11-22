Longtime Dragon tennis coach, John Eberhart, has spent a lifetime on the court and still continues to influence young Dragons, most recently his three granddaughters were part of the team that went to state for Pine City. John agreed to sit down with the Pioneer and share some of his history, humbly answering questions about how he has helped shape the thriving tennis program the school has today and how he got his start in the knowledge of the sport.
He grew up Little Falls, Minn. where he was involved in football, basketball and baseball. When he graduated high school, he attended Moorhead State where he also played on the baseball team. While at Moorhead, a particular young woman caught his eye. This young woman, Merrilee, was set on getting an education while John says he was “set on getting into the same classes that she was in.” Both Merrilee and John chuckled together as they reminisced about their college days.
In 1969, Merrilee and John graduated from Moorhead State. Merrilee was hired first in Pine City Elementary School, followed shortly by John. While they were expecting their first child, they considered moving. However, due to the shortage of teaching positions, they chose to stay. And stay they did. They both gave 34 years of teaching to the Pine City Elementary School, John as a fifth grade teacher and Merrilee as a first grade teacher. It was here in Pine City where he received his known name, Coach Eb.
How the tennis spark was ignited
In 1975, Pine City High School was looking for a tennis coach. Coach Eb was coaching baseball at the time and felt like he wasn’t going anywhere with the program. Matt Alexander, a manager at the 3M plant at that time, befriended John and taught him the game. “He is the godfather of Pine City tennis,” recalled Coach Eb.
Matt taught Coach Eb the game of tennis at the old Pine City tennis courts, now the Pine Tech parking lot. Matt and Coach Eb would hit thousands of balls together. Merrilee then bought Coach Eb his first tennis racquet for $12. Steve Eck, a dentist at that time, and John Woll, a pharmacist, also stepped in to help build the program structurally and financially.
The first year of coaching, Coach Eb, Steve, John W. and Matt all coached the kids together. Matt was the only one who actually knew how to play, said Coach Eb, so he taught the game to the kids and the adults. Coach Eb recalled traveling to Forest Lake for a match and observed a team using top spin. Amazed by the first top spin he’d ever seen, Coach Eb couldn’t wait to get back to Pine City and teach the kids.
After that first year, the tennis program took off. Adults in the community wanted to learn to play, too. At one point, over 100 community members came to learn and play on the courts.
Many individuals and families benefited from Coach Eb’s program. He remembers doubles team Karen Stumne (Koziek) and Laura Weiss (Schueller) competing at state. He remembers one season where over half the players on the podium were Pine City teams. Another season he coached three sports with all three of those teams ranked in state that year.
And then this year, he remembers getting to coach his three granddaughters and going to state with them. Merrilee and Coach Eb have seven grandchildren – all of which have been in a tennis state tournament. Two grandkids are in Virginia, one in Texas and four in Minnesota.
Character on and off the court
Those who have been coached by and worked with Coach Eb will attest to his character both on and off the court. Coach Eb’s motto when coaching tennis is, “We win together, we lose together, we eat together.”
Current girls tennis head coach, Kristin Unverzagt, has known Coach Eb since she played tennis for him at PCHS. She has then continued to work with him since she took over the varsity tennis program five years ago. She said some of her best memories are going to state with him and working at the section tournaments. Unverzagt described Coach Eb’s coaching style as honest, always telling the kids how it is and always willing to give feedback. She said he targets details and knows how to target skills.
Her overall respect for him shows in her words, “The time that John has invested goes well beyond the expectations of a volunteer coach. For example, he will go up to the courts on a Sunday afternoon and go through each ball cart to ensure we are practicing with the best tennis balls possible. He comes early everyday to get things set up before we get out of school so we are ready to practice and work hard. He will stay late to hit with any player who asks or show up on a Saturday for extra practice.”
Unverzagt feels their program is so fortunate to have him as a resource to carry on the tradition that he helped establish. “Without a doubt, he always has my back and is willing to listen and answer my many questions.”
Another well-known name and tennis guru in the community, PCHS Athletic Director Rick Engelstad, has also benefited from the teaching and guidance of Coach Eb, with whom he has worked or coached with for 26 years. When asked about a favorite memory with Coach Eb, Englestad replied, “Every day with Eb is a memory; he has been such an instrumental mentor to me. So many life lessons.”
Engelstad said the one lesson that stuck with him the most is to “Kill them with kindness,” referring to opponents and that opponents will have a more difficult time defeating people that are nice to them and that they like. “This greatly changed how I coached and how I related to all opponents and coaches. How I have developed as a coach, teacher and AD can be traced back to a couple individuals, and he is one of them,” said Engelstad.
One other (among many others) well-known Pine City teacher and coach is Brenda Kloeckl. Kloeckl currently works at the elementary school and also helps coach tennis. She has known Coach Eb since 1975 when he was her fifth grade handwriting teacher. Coach Eb was also her tennis and basketball coach from 1981-1983. Kloeckl has coached tennis with Coach Eb since 1987 here at PCHS. Some of her favorite memories with Coach Eb are winning the team conference title for tennis in 1981 as a junior and going to state as a team in 1982.
She quipped, “I feel like I am with a celebrity when I am anywhere with him. Any place we have traveled in our many years together, someone always knows him. He has the ability to motivate athletes and the ability to analyze a situation and figure out how to make it work for his team’s advantage. Eberhart is incredibly dedicated to coaching the tennis players; he is a volunteer coach and puts in as much time as the paid coaches.”
Coach Eb and Merrilee have three daughters, all of whom were raised here in Pine City. They now have grandchildren in high school, all who either have or are playing tennis. “Quite a few times over the years, we’ve often said, oh what a fun mess tennis has gotten us into,” laughed Merrilee. “We’ve had so many opportunities to meet so many people. It’s been a social sport for us; they’ve become family.” Their travels often included working at resorts in other countries as tennis instructors.
Coach Eb has been and continues to be an influence in the Pine City community. Many families and individuals have been impacted by his, and Merrilee’s, contributions. They would be the first to say they have benefited just as much as others.
Today, when Coach Eb is not helping out at tennis, he can be found enjoying life by participating in golf, hunting and attending Dragon events. As many know, Coach Eb has a difficult time sitting still!
“Everyone has a story, you’re always the hero in your story, but in our opponent’s story, we are always the bad guys!” John smiled and added, “We like it that way.”
