Longtime Dragon tennis coach, John Eberhart, has spent a lifetime on the court and still continues to influence young Dragons, most recently his three granddaughters were part of the team that went to state for Pine City. John agreed to sit down with the Pioneer and share some of his history, humbly answering questions about how he has helped shape the thriving tennis program the school has today and how he got his start in the knowledge of the sport.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.