Tennis doubles team perform at state tournament

Seniors Hunter Danielson and Mason Mikyska had the thrilling opportunity to play at the state tournament on Thursday, June 9. They played the #2 seed from Rochester Lourdes High School. The Dragons lost 1-6, 3-6. They then were in the consolation bracket, and were matched up against a doubles team from Hibbing High School. They won this one 6-3, 4-6, 10-8. This win allowed them to play another game. They played against Litchfield High School. It was a tough match. The Dragons came away with the loss, 0-6, 0-6.
First year head-coach, Jeff Adams, said, “Making it to the state tournament is a huge accomplishment. Hunter and Mason had the chance to play against some of the best tennis players in the state – and saw that they belong in that group too. I couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments and the way they represented Pine City High School at the state tournament. It was a great way to conclude their tennis careers at PCHS.”
The team ended the season with a 9-6 record and a second place trophy in the Granite Ridge Conference.
Granite Ridge All Conference Awards: Hunter Danielson, Seth Linnell, Mason Mikyska, Greyson Johnson. Granite Ridge All Conference Honorable Mention Awards: Brady Berglund, Spencer Wicktor. Awards voted on by players: Mason Mikyska (MVD - Most Valuable Dragon Award); Hunter Danielson (Most Improved Dragon); Aaron Rootkie (Rookie Dragon); and Bryer Berube (Teamwork Award).
