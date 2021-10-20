The players and coaches on the Pine City High School girls tennis team kept their eyes on the prize all season long, and after a conference-championship winning regular season, the squad dominated their competition in the playoffs to secure a spot in the state tournament in Minneapolis.
Pine City 6, Crosby Ironton 1
The Pine City girls tennis team had another great match and battled hard to win 6-1 in their semi-final match with Crosby Ironton.
“The rain and mist did not hinder the determination of this team,” said Coach Kristin Unverzagt. “Our singles played strong and determined and set the tone for a strong win. Our doubles teams worked hard, placed the ball, and came up strong to sweep at all three positions.
“I am so proud of this team as they battle hard,” she continued. “We have had a few line-up changes this week, and our girls are stepping up in new positions to play well and stay focused on their goals.”
No. 1 Singles: Ella Sell (PC) over Monica Stokman (CI) 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Singles: Addison Sell (PC over Ella Lewandowski (CI) 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 Singles: Brooke Boland (PC) over Margaret Silgen (CI) 6-3, 6-2
No. 4 Singles: Tori Oehrlein (CI) over Lena Roubinek (PC) 6-3, 2-6, 10-6
No. 1 Doubles: Allison Unverzagt/Claire Emmons (PC) over Isabelle Vigieri/Ellen Silgen (CI), 6-2, 7-5
No. 2 Doubles: Malia Mikyska/Brenna Youngbauer (PC) over Melanie Severson/Sydney Roberts (CI) 7-5, 6-1
No. 3 Doubles: Rhaya Merrick/Lily Struss (PC) over Brook Johnson/Hailey Wynn (CI) 6-3, 6-1
Pine City 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 1
Unverzagt was glowing with pride for her players after the Dragons defeated Eveleth-Gilbert with a team score of 6-1, earning a spot in the state tournament.
“The girls continued to work hard and improve after every match and practice, and it was evident as they dominated the match,” she said. “The girls kept their season goals in mind and practiced with purpose and intensity. They truly have each other to thank as our team always pushed each other to improve and get better. They ... never give up.”
Unverzagt said Lena Roubinek had a strong start in the match and set the tone by winning the very first set for the Dragons.
“As the other players saw this, they got more fired up and the victory was determined after our first four points finished,” she said. “All of our players played smart, did not give up on any short, and got to every ball.
Because Virginia Indoor only has four courts, the team played second and third doubles and third and fourth singles in the first round. Because of this, the first and second singles and first doubles knew they were heading to the state tournament before their matches began.
“I am so proud of how they continued to give it all they had, knowing they were already heading to the state tournament,” Unverzagt said. “The girls have amazed me every day this season with their determination, hard work, and willingness to challenge their game. All players wanted to get better and were never okay with maintaining. They continued to be their best and it showed in the section final match.”
The Dragons will have six players competing on Monday and Tuesday at Virginia Indoor to go to the state tournament as an individual. In singles, it will be Ella Sell and Brooke Boland. The doubles teams will be Addison Sell/Allison Unverzagt and Claire Emmons/Malia Mikyska.
No. 1 Singles: Lydia Delich (EG) def. Ella Sell (PC), 6-4, 7-6, --- ;
No. 2 Singles: Addison Sell (PC) def. Katelyn Torrel (EG), 7-6, 6-2, --- ;
No. 3 Singles: Brooke Boland (PC) def. Julia LIndseth (EG), --- , 6-4, 6-1 ;
No. 4 Singles: Lena Roubinek (PC) def. Mayme Scott (EG), 6-2, 6-2, --- ;
No. 1 Doubles: Claire Emmons/Allison Unverzagt (PC) def. Anna Beaudette,/Mylee Young (EG), 6-4, 6-1, --- ;
No. 2 Doubles: Malia Mikyska,/Brenna Youngbauer (PC) def. Hanna Beldo/Ayla Troutwine (EG), --- , 6-1, 7-5 ;
No. 3 Doubles: Rhaya Merrick/Lily Struss (PC) def. Alyssa Grahek/Alex Flannigan (EG), 6-1, 6-2, --- ;
The state tournament begins on Tuesday, Oct. 26, where the Dragons will face Litchfield in their first match. On Thursday, Oct. 28 individual play takes place for those who advance after next week’s tournament in Virginia.
