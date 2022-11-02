Sophie Lahti and Allison Unverzagt fared well at the individual state tennis tournament placing third. This win was Unverzagt’s 100th career win. Ella Sell (center) took fourth place in state last week.
Sophie Lahti and Allison Unverzagt fared well at the individual state tennis tournament placing third. This win was Unverzagt’s 100th career win. Ella Sell (center) took fourth place in state last week.
Photo provided
Ella Sell (at an earlier match this season).
Photo provided
Addison Sell (pictured at an earlier match) also competed at the state tournament.
It was a season to be remembered for the Dragon girls tennis team and their coaches. This past week was the state tournament. On Monday, the girls started the event off with a banquet in the evening. Then on Tuesday, game play began. They had a difficult match right away against Rochester Lourdes. Unfortunately, the Dragons fell 3-4 in a heartbreaking loss. However, they came back in the second round and won big against Luverne 7-0.
Coach Kristin Unverzagt commented, “In the first match, our doubles teams came ready to play and dominated their net play to close out and play strong. Our singles also battled hard against strong Lourdes players. In our second match, the girls came fired up and ready to play. They utilized their strengths with their footwork and shot selection.”
The Dragons then finished off their season with a 5-2 win over St. James on the 26th. This win earned them consolation champs! The coaches were very proud of all the girls’ efforts.
Then, on October 27, the individual tournament began. Ella Sell and Addison Sell represented the singles and Sophie Lahti and Allison Unversagt represented the doubles. Senior Ella Sell battled hard and won 6-0, 6-0 over Freya Rahm from Mounds Park Academy. She then finished up the day with a three set battle over Isla Dillie from Litchfield (2-6, 6-4, 6-3). “She utilized her versatility to battle hard and come out on top,” said Coach Unverzagt.
Senior Addison Sell also had a great day, but fell short against Addison Armstrong from Blue Earth Area (1-6, 4-6). According to coaches, Sell had a tough battle in her second match over Annika Herberts Ott from Providence Academy and lost 0-6, 1-6.
The doubles duo of Sophie Lahti and Allison Unverzagt were ready to play. After a knee injury for Lahti last season, this duo was ready to make up for what they missed. They played well and defeated Belle Plaine (6-1, 6-2) and New London Spicer (6-1, 6-3). Coach Unverzagt said, “Their aggressive play and movement helped them find success in their matches.”
Friday brought on the final day of state tournament play. Ella Sell started at 8 a.m. and battled hard against the #2 seeded player from Rochester. She fell short with the score being 1-6, 0-6. Sell then played her final match and lost to a tough opponent 2-6, 2-6. She finished in fourth.
Lahti and Unverzagt began the day with a tough match against the 2022 state champs from Minnehaha Academy. They won the first set, but came up short the next two sets. They then played for third place and won against Breck 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.
Coach Unverzagt reported, “Their doubles movement, aggressive play, and shot selection contributed to their success in this tight match. This win was also Allison’s 100th career win!”
Coach Unverzagt ended the season with this said, “What a week! I could not be more proud of these girls and their efforts not only this week, but all season. The past few days have been a reality due to the hard work that these players have invested for many years prior to this season! We are so proud of all of our girls and the effort that they put in over the past week! The mix of emotions as we went through this week shows how much this team cares for each other and is determined to make an impact. We said our goal at the beginning of the season was to get better each time we step on the court and “do damage” at the state tournament. The girls surpassed this goal with their showing this past week! Our team effort to battle for consolation champions and our individuals to represent Pine City was fantastic! The level of play and determination is inspiring.”
This girls tennis team was a great team to watch and see progress through the season. Their hard work paid off, and we are proud of the girls! Go Dragons!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.