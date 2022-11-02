It was a season to be remembered for the Dragon girls tennis team and their coaches. This past week was the state tournament. On Monday, the girls started the event off with a banquet in the evening. Then on Tuesday, game play began. They had a difficult match right away against Rochester Lourdes. Unfortunately, the Dragons fell 3-4 in a heartbreaking loss. However, they came back in the second round and won big against Luverne 7-0. 

