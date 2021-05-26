Pine City’s tennis team had an inauspicious ending to its regular season with a 6-1 loss at Virginia last week. The teams had met locally earlier this year but the results were the same according to coach John Eberhart.
“The Blue Devils have a deep, talented lineup that really caused us match-up problems,” Eberhart said. “They beat us in late April by the same score. They are very consistent in their play and they don’t make a lot of mistakes.
“Although we lost, this is the type of match we needed to have heading into the postseason,” he continued.”There are areas we need to work on if we want to stay alive as long as possible.”
The only point of the day was garnered by junior Hunter Danielson at second singles who eked out a 7-5 win in his first set before easily capturing the second set 6-1.
“I thought Hunter played his best match of the year,” Eberhart said. “He stayed focused and played consistently well from beginning to end.”
In looking at the performance of the rest of his team, Eberhart remarked, “We had our chances to pick up a couple of other points but we couldn’t close out the matches. Our kids were on the court a long time and traded a lot of shots but it just wasn’t enough. We have made a lot of improvement since the beginning of the season but we still are not where we want to be.”
This week the locals hosted the first round of sectional team play on Monday by hosting New London-Spicer before heading to Litchfield on Tuesday.
