Cool and windy weather conditions along with a trio of long-time rivals confronted the boys tennis team but the locals were up to the challenges as they finished with lopsided victories over Chisago Lakes, Aitkin, and North Branch. “It was a busy week but we picked up three nice wins and two of them were against section opponents,” said coach John Eberhart.
Pine City 6, Chisago Lakes 1
Pine City’s week began in impressive fashion with the Dragons capturing a 6-1 triumph over Chisago Lakes. The Wildcats struggled all day returning the well-placed shots of the Dragon netters. Singles wins were gained by Parker Sell, Hunter Danielson, and Grayson Johnson. Meanwhile, the doubles teams of Peyton Smetana/Mason Mikyska, Jared Carpenter/Seth Linnell, and Brady Berglund/Rhivers Sauter swept the three doubles points. Exhibition victories were gathered by Breyer Berube in singles and the team of Billy Brown/Spencer Wicktor in doubles.
According to Eberhart, “This was an outstanding win over a solid Chisago Lakes group. Our doubles teams continue to improve. Peyton and Mason were very aggressive, Jared and Seth are working really well together, and Rhivers and Brady make their opponents work for every point. When our doubles teams don’t beat themselves, they are really tough for their opponents to deal with.”
Pine City 7, Aitkin 0
Aitkin’s trip south was not a profitable one as the Gobblers were roasted by PC 7-0. “Aitkin had several fine players in their lineup but they didn’t match up well with us today,” remarked Eberhart. “We were really tough and all our kids played very well.”
Sell, Danielson, Caleb Stumne, and Johnson were perfect in singles play. At the same time Smetana/Mikyska, Carpenter/Linnell, and Berglund/Sauter were outstanding in doubles. The pairs of Brown/Wicktor and Berglund/Berube also collected wins in exhibition doubles matches.
“Parker (Sell) won easily against a good player. Peyton (Smetana) and Mason (Mikyska) found a way to beat Aitkin’s fine, first doubles team and Grayson (Johnson) gets better and better each day. He has been such a wonderful addition to our team,” commented Eberhart.
Pine City 7, North Branch 0
Pine City voyaged to Vikingland on Friday and plundered North Branch in a lopsided 7-0 win. According to Eberhart, “The Vikings are a very young and inexperienced team. Our kids were tougher throughout our lineup.”
Singles victories were captured by Sell, Danielson, Stumne, and Johnson. The Dragon doubles teams were equally successful as the pairs of Smetana/Mikyska, Carpenter/Linnell, and Berglund/Sauter sailed past their rivals losing one total game on the day. In exhibition action Oscar Gribauval and Berube were winners in singles with Brown/Wicktor again winning in doubles.
“We got another great performance from Bryer (Berube). Although he is just an eighth grader he is playing and improving at an incredible rate. He has a super attitude and can play any position. Our doubles teams were very tough again. They are really coming along,” exclaimed Eberhart.
This week the Dragons were at Foley on Monday and will host Princeton tomorrow (Friday) before heading back to Foley on Saturday for a four team tournament.
