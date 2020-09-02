The Dragon Girls Tennis Team started strong with a 5-2 win over Virginia to open up our 2020 season.
“The girls came out strong and ready to play,” said Head Coach Kristin Unverzagt. “They had confidence on the court and are showing strength and improvement each day.”
Unverzagt said that the singles lineup dominated the Virginia squad with smart play, aggressive shots and great movement.
“The doubles teams also played well at the net and showed strength as they took advantage of offensive opportunities,” she said. “It [was] exciting to start our season with such a big win and the girls have high goals and expectations as we move forward.”
That forward momentum continued on Monday, Aug. 31 as the Dragons took on the Aitkin Gobblers at home to begin their conference play.
“I was proud of the effort that the team gave,” Unverzagt said. “They played smart tennis and utilized their strengths in their matches. Our singles players were patient with their shots and took advantage of offensive opportunities. Our doubles teams were aggressive at the net and had smart shot placement.”
Virginia - 2, Pine City - 5
Singles:
No. 1 - Lydia Adams, Pine City def. Mary Skorich, Virginia, 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 - Ella Sell, Pine City def. Ava Fink, Virginia, 6-0, 6-2
No. 3 - Addison Sell, Pine City def. Anna Fink, Virginia, 6-0, 6-1
No. 4 - Ella Lamppa, Virginia def. Claire Emmons, Pine City, 6-7, 7-5, 6-2
Doubles:
No. 1 - Madisen Berglund, Pine City - Kaitlyn Miller, Pine City def. Anneka Lundgren, Virginia - Jacie Smith, Virginia, 6-2, 6-3
No. 2 - Allison Unverzagt, Pine City - Sophia Lahti, Pine City def. Jayda Westerbur, Virginia - Abby Keyport, Virginia, 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 - Ellie Manninen, Virginia - Abby Kramer, Virginia def. Rhaya Merrick, Pine City - Malia Mikyska, Pine City, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3
Pine City - 7, Aitkin - 0
Singles:
No. 1 - Lydia Adams, Pine City def. Grace Janzen, Aitkin, 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 - Ella Sell, Pine City def. Breanna Hines, Aitkin, 6-0, 6-2
No. 3 - Addison Sell, Pine City def. Macy Paulbeck, Aitkin, 6-2, 6-3
No. 4 - Claire Emmons, Pine City def. Madi Lehrer, Aitkin, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
No. 1 - Kaitlyn Miller - Madisen Berglund, Pine City def. Ashlyn Berg - Katelyn Welle, Aitkin, 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 - Allison Unverzagt - Sophia Lahti, Pine City def. Sophie Ryan - Alex Brucker, Aitkin, 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 - Malia Mikyska - Rhaya Merrick, Pine City def. Bree Voller - Emma Skaj, Aitkin, 6-3, 6-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.