Tennis takes conference title with win

The Pine City High School girls varsity tennis team made a statement with its last two matches of the regular season, earning a pair of 6-1 victories – and the conference championship – as the team prepares to head into the playoffs.
Pine City 6, Little Falls 1,
The girls’ tennis team captured the conference title on Sept. 28 with a 6-1 win over Little Falls.
“The girls battled hard at each position, and it was a good win for our team,” said Coach Kristin Unverzagt. “The singles line-up battled hard at each point, and our doubles teams dominated their net play. It was exciting for our team to win the conference on our home court.”
Singles:
No. 1 - Ella Sell, Pine City def. Beth Ahlin, Little Falls, 6-0, 6-1, -;
No. 2 - Addison Sell, Pine City def. Tori Gottwalt, Little Falls, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 3 - Asley Hagen, Little Falls def. Brooke Boland, Pine City, 3-6, 3-6, -;
No. 4 - Lena Roubinek, Pine City def. Claire Kimman, Little Falls, 6-2, 6-1, -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Madisen Berglund – Allison Unverzagt, Pine City def. Brenna Magee – Alexis Vonberg, Little Falls, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 2 - Sophia Lahti – Claire Emmons, Pine City def. Jenna Athman – Haily McDuffee, Little Falls, 6-3, 6-0, -;
No. 3 - Malia Mikyska – Brenna Youngbauer, Pine City def. Alexis Nelson – Elise Ballou, Little Falls, 6-1, 6-0, -;
Pine City 6, Duluth Marshall 1
The girls’ tennis team wrapped up its regular season by hosting Duluth Marshall on Sept. 30, working hard to achieve a 6-1 finish.
“I am so proud of the girls for their efforts and determination,” said Coach Unverzagt. “This was a big match for us, as Duluth Marshall is in our section, and section seeding will be determined early next week as we look to postseason play. Our singles players had great points, moved the ball and executed strong game plans. The doubles teams were effective with their movement, net game and ball placement.
The team also honored its seniors, as this was their last regular season match.
“We appreciate the leadership and efforts of Maddie Berglund, Rhaya Merrick and Samantha Grubbs, as they have dedicated time to our tennis program,” Unverzagt said. “I am so proud of this team and all that they give for each other. When they are on the court, they are playing for their teammates and are determined to help our team battle hard and finish strong. They have high expectations as we look at the postseason.”
Singles:
No. 1 - Ella Sell, Pine City def. Meredith Boettcher, Duluth Marshall, 6-3, 6-1, -;
No. 2 - Addison Sell, Pine City def. Reese Orn, Duluth Marshall, 6-3, 6-1, -;
No. 3 - Brooke Boland, Pine City def. Emily Etter, Duluth Marshall, 6-2, 6-0, -;
No. 4 - Danica Mark, Duluth Marshall def. Lena Roubinek, Pine City, 6-3, 6-1, -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Madisen Berglund – Allison Unverzagt, Pine City def. Eva Etter – Anna Koski, Duluth Marshall, 6-3, 6-3, -;
No. 2 - Sophia Lahti – Claire Emmons, Pine City def. Rebecca Landherr – Grace Strandberg, Duluth Marshall, 6-2, 6-2, -;
No. 3 - Malia Mikyska – Brenna Youngbauer, Pine City def. Cedar Fisher – Audrey Dodge, Duluth Marshall, 6-0, 6-1, -;
