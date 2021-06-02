An outstanding tennis season came quickly to a close in the second round of playoff action as the Dragons fell to Litchfield last Tuesday after whitewashing New London-Spicer on Monday. Coach John Eberhart said, “We knew we were strongly favored against New London and that Litchfield’s Dragons would be the favorite against us. Even though we lost twice to Litchfield during the regular season, we were still hopeful that we could find a way for an upset. It turned out to be a great match and a whole lot closer than the final score would show.”
Pine City 7, New London-Spicer 0
The opening round of the tennis playoffs found the Wildcats of New London-Spicer traveling to Dragonville. The teams had met earlier in the season with Pine City easily capturing a 7-0 win. The second get together was not any better for NL-S as the locals did not drop a set all day. In singles action, Parker Sell, Hunter Danielson, Caleb Stumne, and Greyson Johnson all had lopsided wins.
In looking at the performance of his singles players, Eberhart remarked, “We had a dominant performance from everyone today. Parker got us going early and Hunter, Caleb, and Greyson followed suit. This was as good as our team has looked all season. New London was not able to match up well with us.”
At the same time, the doubles teams of Peyton Smetana/Mason Mikyska, Jared Carpenter/Seth Linnell, and Brady Berglund/Rhivers Sauter had tighter contests but still swept the three available points. The pair of Billy Brown/Breyer Berube also won handily in exhibition doubles.
“We knew our doubles teams would be in for a battle,” said Eberhart. “We had to come from behind at both first and third doubles to get the win but our kids were up to the challenge. Peyton and Mason were down 5-2 in the second set before winning five straight games and our seventh graders, Brady and Rhivers, showed off a variety of spectacular shots in a tough second set against a senior and a sophomore. Meanwhile, Jared and Seth went about their business and controlled play from beginning to end.”
Litchfield 6, Pine City 1
While there was no doubt the Dragons were going to come out on top in Tuesday’s contest, it was Litchfield’s version of fire-breathers that moved on to the section championship against Mound-Westonka with a 6-1 win over Pine City. The locals’ lone point was garnered by Sell at first singles with his 7-5, 6-0 victory.
According to Eberhart, “Parker found himself down 1-4 in the first set before coming back to win 12 games to one over the rest of his match. He really was impressive with his ability to convert difficult returns into winners.
“Our first doubles team of Peyton and Mason battled hard and lost by one break in the second set. They could be a factor in the section individuals. Jared and Seth played very well in a losing effort at second doubles and they also will be playing in the section individuals.”
In summarizing the success of this conference championship team, Eberhart remarked, “This has been a splendid year. These guys have far exceeded what people thought they could do. Because of our youth, many of them have a tremendous future with Dragon tennis. I’ve been very proud to have been their coach,” exclaimed Eberhart.
Eberhart also had high praise for his assistants when he remarked, “It has been a wonderful experience working again with Mike O’Donnell. We’ve had so many successful seasons and I’m glad we were able to help these kids win. Dennis Howard continues to put in the time and be a tremendous help to our kids as well. Nobody cares more about the team than Dennis.”
This week the section individual tourney began in Mora on Tuesday and will conclude with the finals in Pine City today (Thursday). The top two singles players along with the best pair of doubles teams will move on to the state tourney next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.