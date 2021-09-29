The Dragon girls tennis team were at the top of their game last week as they scored big wins over Foley and Pierz.
Pine City 6, Foley 1
The Dragon girls tennis team came out ready to battle on Sept. 21 and earned a 6-1 victory over the Foley Falcons.
“The team battled hard and came ready to play,” said Coach Kristin Unverzagt. “This was one of the most challenging matches for our team at each position so far this season.”
Unverzagt said that Ella Sell dictated the match and dominated coming off with the team’s first point at first singles.
“First doubles followed suit, finishing shortly after with a strong win,” she said. “This set the tone as our second doubles worked hard to come back and close out in a third set.”
Getting the fourth point in a tight battle with a second set tiebreaker was Lena Roubinek at fourth singles. She won the second set tie breaker with a score of 10-8.
“With this win, our team captured the match to allow the other points to finish strong and close out,” Unverzagt said.
Brooke Boland battled a tough match at third singles but fell short with a 5-7 loss in the second set.
The final matches of the night were Addison Sell at second singles and Brenna Youngbauer/Malia Mikyska at third doubles.
“Both points worked hard to battle back, stay in the match and finish strong,” said Unverzagt. “The doubles team had strong movement and dominated at the net to close the third set. Addison Sell exhibited patience and strength as she stuck her game plan and moved the ball and her opponent. I am so proud of this team and their efforts. They were focused, determined and strong.”
Singles:
No. 1 - Ella Sell, Pine City def. Brooke Beier, Foley, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Addison Sell, Pine City def. Savannah Gapinski, Foley, 4-6 , 6-1 , 6-3 ;
No. 3 - Alaina Hageman, Foley def. Brooke Boland, Pine City, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;
No. 4 - Lena Roubinek, Pine City def. Amie Vanderweyst, Foley, 6-2 , 7-6 (8), -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Madisen Berglund and Allison Unverzagt, Pine City def. Sydney Gapinski and Kristen O’Brien, Foley, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;
No. 2 - Claire Emmons and Sophia Lahti, Pine City def. Natalie Hanks and Macy Zawacki, Foley, 6-2 , 2-6 , 6-2 ;
No. 3 - Brenna Youngbauer and Malia Mikyska, Pine City def. Henley Wruck and Anna Dahlstrom, Foley, 6-3 , 5-7 , 6-4 ;
Pine City 7, Pierz 0
The Dragon girls tennis team traveled to Pierz on Sept. 23. Unverzagt praised the team’s strong and confident play that allowed them to earn a 7-0 victory.
“The girls played to their strengths and power and dominated at each position,” she said. “I am so proud of their effort as they continue to improve and play with intensity each point and each match. They continue to work hard, improve their strategy and focus on their season goals. This team continues to work hard and have gained strength and momentum with each win. They are a fun team to watch and very supportive of each other.”
Singles:
No. 1 - Ella Sell, Pine City def. Chrissy Schaefer, Pierz, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Addison Sell, Pine City def. Alex Thielen, Pierz, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 - Brooke Boland, Pine City def. Cameryn Herold, Pierz, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 4 - Lily Struss, Pine City def. Olivia Thielen, Pierz, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Madisen Berglund and Allison Unverzagt, Pine City def. Morgan Pohlkamp and Britney Schommer, Pierz, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Sophia Lahti and Claire Emmons, Pine City def. Maddie Andrea and Kenna Otte, Pierz, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 - Malia Mikyska and Brenna Youngbauer, Pine City def. Abby Virnig and Marissa Otremba , Pierz, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
The tennis team hosted Little Falls on Tuesday to wrap up their conference matches. They will host Duluth Marshall with their final regular season match next Thursday.
