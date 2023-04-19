The snow has melted and the Dragon boys tennis team has been able to get outside for some court time. They held their first home match last Thursday against the Princeton Tigers.
“We had played Princeton inside at St. Peter last week when they were down two starters, so we knew that we had to come out strong to battle against them on our home court,” reflected coach Jeff Adams.
Brady Berglund (first singles) and Greyson Johnson (second singles) used their experience and skills to wear down their opponents at the top two singles spots. Berglund won 6-2, 6-4. Johnson won 6-1, 6-2.
“Berglund is quick on the court and able to run balls down and change the pace to set himself up to hit winning shots. Johnson is able to slice and place the ball to keep his opponents off balance and running,” noted Adams. “His shots are difficult to read which has been his strength over the past few seasons.”
Billy Brown (third singles) had lost to his opponent last week and was looking forward to taking him on again. “After splitting sets, Billy found his rhythm and played many long points to outlast Princeton and capture the win at third singles,” said Adams. Brown won in three sets, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
Graden Hanson slid into the fourth singles spot to play in his second varsity match. “Graden is a good player and is improving everyday as he gains more experience hitting with the varsity players,” noted Adams. Hanson lost 5-7, 0-6.
The team had some good doubles matches with some amazing points. Bryer Berube and Spencer Wictor (first doubles) lost a close match but played well. The first doubles pair lost in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 2-6.
Julian Kozisek and Aaron Rootkie (second doubles) came out aggressive and were able to take an early lead for the Dragons. The pair won 6-2, 6-3. Milo Rydberg and Bohdan Valvoda (third doubles) started out making some unforced errors, but turned it around in the second set to take their match to a third set. They were able to place the ball better in the third set to take the set and score Pine City’s fourth point to win the match over Princeton. The third doubles duo won in three sets 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
On Monday, the team played Cloquet at home, and on Tuesday, they played on the road at St. Cloud Cathedral. On Friday and Saturday the varsity team will travel to Hibbing, and on Saturday, the Dragons JV team will host Hibbing in a tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.