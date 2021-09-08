The Dragon girls tennis squad won two more matches this week to gain momentum going into this weekend’s Eberhart Invitational.
Pine City - 5, Becker - 2
The tennis team traveled to Becker on Sept. 1 and came home with a 5-2 win.
“Becker is always a fun and challenging team to play,” said Dragon Coach Kristin Unverzagt. “The girls had some close matches and tie breakers. I am proud of the team’s effort as they continue to improve each match. It is fun to watch the girls execute the skills they are working on and improve their game with each match. The singles players all played well and used different shots to unfold the opponent’s game plan. Our doubles teams moved with good position and served well to dominate the points.”
Singles:
No. 1 - Maddie Moe, Becker def. Ella Sell, Pine City, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 ;
No. 2 - Addison Sell, Pine City def. Dani Nuest, Becker, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 ;
No. 3 - Ayla Brown, Becker def. Brooke Boland, Pine City, 6-4, 6-3, -;
No. 4 - Lena Roubinek, Pine City def. Lauren Croal, Becker, 7-6 (4), 6-2, -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Madisen Berglund, Pine City - Allison Unverzagt, Pine City def. Jazlyn Toedter, Becker - Madison Bass, Becker, 6-2, 6-3, -;
No. 2 - Sophia Lahti, Pine City - Claire Emmons, Pine City def. Julia Peterson, Becker - Faith Gott, Becker, 7-5, 6-4, -;
No. 3 - Malia Mikyska, Pine City - Youngbauer Brenna, Pine City def. Kennedy Drehmel, Becker - Hannah Bartlett, Becker, 6-1, 6-3, -;
Pine City - 2, North Branch - 0
The Dragons delivered a decisive win over North Branch on Sept. 2.
“The team came out strong and ready to play,” Unverzagt said. “They continue to work hard and focus on ways to improve each time they step out on the court. The singles players did not drop a game at any position and our doubles teams were just as strong with their dominating net play. It is fun to watch and I am so proud of the team.”
Rhaya Merrick is one of the captains of the Dragon tennis squad.
Singles:
No. 1 - N/A def. Ella Sell, Pine City, -, -, -;
No. 2 - N/A def. Addison Sell, Pine City, -, -, -;
No. 4 - N/A def. Lena Roubinek, Pine City, -, -, -;
No. 3 - Brooke Boland, Pine City def. Nora Toussaint, North Branch, 6-0, 6-0, -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - N/A - N/A def. Madisen Berglund, Pine City - Allison Unverzagt, Pine City, -, -, -;
No. 2 - N/A - N/A def. Claire Emmons, Pine City - Sophia Lahti, Pine City, -, -, -;
No. 3 - Malia Mikyska, Pine City - Youngbauer Brenna, Pine City def. Jillian Horsfall, North Branch - Jaden Volkman, North Branch, 6-1, 6-0, -;
The next test for the Dragon team is Saturday, Sept. 11, when the squad hosts all of the section teams for their annual Eberhart Invitational.
“It will be a good opportunity for our girls to get three matches against our section teams as we set goals for our end of season play,” Unverzagt said. “They continue to work hard and focus on ways to improve each time they step out on the court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.