The Dragon tennis team traveled to Aitkin this past Friday for a strong 7-0 finish on their way to Hibbing for the Hibbing Invitational.
Pine City 7, Aitkin 0
Coach Kristin Unverzagt said they mixed up the usual line for the Aitkin match in order to help the girls continue to improve their game and push them to improve.
“I was proud of how each player took a lead with their position, played well, and executed a successful match,” Unverzagt said. “The team is getting stronger each time we step on the court and their hard work and flexibility is contributing to the success of our season so far.
Singles:
No. 1 - Madisen Berglund, Pine City def. Breanna Hines, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Allison Unverzagt, Pine City def. Macy Paulbeck, Aitkin, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
No. 3 - Brooke Boland, Pine City def. Madi Lehrer, Aitkin, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;
No. 4 - Lena Roubinek, Pine City def. Bailey Gabrio, Aitkin, 6-4 , 6-2 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Ella Sell, Pine City - Sophia Lahti, Pine City def. Ashlyn Berg, Aitkin - Samantha Much, Aitkin, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Addison Sell, Pine City - Malia Mikyska, Pine City def. Sophie Ryan, Aitkin - Katelyn Welle, Aitkin, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3 - Youngbauer Brenna, Pine City - Claire Emmons, Pine City def. Alex Brucker, Aitkin - Kayli Bill, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
Hibbing Invitational
The winning tradition of Dragon tennis continued as they played in the annual Hibbing Invitational on Saturday.
Unverzagt said the Dragon girls came out strong to finish one point behind Stillwater for a second place finish.
“It is great for the team to see schools that they have not played before,” she said. “The Dragons are working hard and have a lot to be proud of.”
She noted that the JV also had a quad in Pine City and swept all three matches.
Hibbing Team Results
Stillwater: 28 points
Pine City: 27 points
Bemidji: 23 points
Hibbing: 20 points
Virginia: 15 points
Grand Rapids/Greenway: 8 points
Duluth East: 6 points
Eveleth-Gilbert: 6 points
Hibbing Individual Results
1st Singles- Ella Sell: 2nd place
2nd Singles-Addison Sell: 3rd place
3rd Singles -Brooke Boland: 3rd place
4th Singles - Lena Roubinek/Lily Struss: 4th place
1st Doubles-Maddie Berglund/Allison Unverzagt - 3rd place
2nd Doubles-Sophie Lahti/Claire Emmons - 1st place
3rd Doubles-Rhaya Merrick/Brenna Youngbauer/Malia Mikyska - 1st place
Coming up
The varsity hosted Foley on Tuesday in Pine City and the junior varsity will travel to Foley as the squad continues to move through their conference play this season.
