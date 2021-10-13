Pine City hosted Aitkin on Oct. 11 for the first round of sections and had a 7-0 victory.
“The girls came out determined and battled hard,” said Coach Kristin Unverzagt. “I am proud of their efforts and their willingness to go for it.
Team results
1 Singles: Ella Sell (PC) over Breanna Hines (A) 6-0, 6-0
2 Singles: Addison Sell (PC) over Macy Paulbeck (A) 6-0, 6-1
3 Singles: Brooke Boland (PC) over Bailey Gabrio (A) 6-0, 6-2
4 Singles: Lena Roubinek (PC) over Aliyah Fayaz (A) 6-1, 6-0
1 Doubles: Claire Emmons/Allison Unverzagt (PC) over Samantha Much/Ashlyn Berg (A) 6-0, 6-1
2 Doubles: Malia Mikyska/Brenna Youngbauer (PC) over Sophie Ryan/Katelyn Welle (A) 6-1, 6-1
3 Doubles: Rhaya Merrick/Lily Struss (PC) over Kayli Bill/Alex Brucker (A) 6-2, 6-2
Moving on
The team prepared to advance to the semi-final match on Wednesday, hosting Crosby-Ironton at 4 p.m.
The section finals will be in Virginia at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
Individual section tournament play will begin on Monday, Oct. 18 at Virginia Indoor.
