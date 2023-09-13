“And he [Jesus] went throughout all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues…” Matthew 4:23a (ESV)
Although we celebrate the New Year in January, the American calendar really revolves around the school year, and it is back to school season for students, families and teachers.
Personally, I really appreciate dedicated teachers. I have found that teachers are some of the hardest working and caring people on earth. I have many friends who are teachers at public schools, private schools and even some who homeschool their own children. I even married a teacher, and my oldest son will graduate with his teaching degree in December.
Most of us can call to mind those teachers who made an impact on us in school or college. This was because of their teaching, yes, but also because of their character and the interest they took in us individually. Having a caring and gifted teacher can really set you up for a good school year.
The four Gospels make it clear that Jesus was a teacher. He taught many lessons, proclaimed many truths and had many students called disciples. Interestingly, of the 90 times Jesus was addressed directly in the gospels, 60 times, he was called teacher. His followers often called him “rabbi,” which means teacher. Strangers referred to Jesus as teacher. His enemies called him teacher. Even Jesus himself used the term when he said, “You call me Teacher and Lord, and you are right, for so am I.” (John 13:13).
Scottish theologian James Stuart said, “The teaching of Jesus has had a power and an effect with which the influence of no other teacher can even for a moment be compared.” Two thousand years have passed, and Christianity has spread from Jerusalem to every corner of the globe. Truly, no teacher was ever more successful as the one and only Master Teacher, Jesus Christ.
So, let me say this to the teachers in our community. As you go into your classrooms each and every day, whether at home or in a school building, remember that you are taking up a mantle that is so important that God sent his Son into the world as one! You too get to interact with, instruct, impact, and inspire people – whether it is your children or other peoples’ children!
Thank you for teaching our children. Thank you for caring so deeply. Thank you for sacrificing so much. Thank you for working far more hours than anyone knows about.
Thank God for teachers!
Joel Preston is the senior pastor of Pine City Evangelical Free Church.
