The family of Rita Hagstrom would like to thank everyone that played a part in our Mother’s life and her final days. The staff at Northern Pines, especially Lisa, who always seemed to bring a big smile to her face, Welia and her AccentCare Hospice team.
Thanks to all who sent a card, text or phone call, brought food, sent flowers, made a donation, shared a memory, or provided a much needed hug. Special thanks to Msgr. Suchan, Deacon Biever, ICC Staff, Kelly Welch, and Joni Nelson.
Our heartfelt thanks goes to Yvonne, Jay, Brad, and Loren. We feel blessed to have you in our lives.
Thanks to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren for participating in the service. Whatever role you may have played.
Thanks to ICCW and the funeral committee for the luncheon and our wonderful friends who made pumpkin bars, which were Mom’s specialty.
Mike, Brady, Penny and staff of Swanson Funeral chapel, your comfort and support was appreciated by all of us!
“You are my Sunshine”
Michele and Bob Greig Family
Deb and Brian Bombard Family
Jeff Hagstrom Family
Wayne Hagstrom Family
Steve Hagstrom Family
John and Cathy Hagstrom Family
