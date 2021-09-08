The family of Margaret Hudlow Reiser would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to everyone that sent a card, shared a kind word or story, donated to a memorial in her memory, attended the funeral and lunch. A very special thank you to all the members of Lakeside Health & Rehab for making her stay there feel like home. And, also to the wonderful Legion Auxiliary members who honored her service at her funeral and the Swanson Funeral Chapel.
Marlene Glasow, Fritz & Penny Hudlow, Dick Hudlow, Bill Hudlow, Bob & Vickie Hudlow
