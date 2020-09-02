The family of Lois Youngbauer would like to thank the many relatives and friends for all the prayers, phone calls, food, flowers, and memorials given in her honor. A special thanks to everyone at Swanson’s Funeral Chapel, Adrienne Roubinek for the music, Pastor Joe Gatzke for the special message, and the Flower Box for the beautiful flowers. We truly felt the funeral service was a wonderful tribute to her amazing and adventurous life. The legacy she leaves reminds us to: Bloom where you are planted…work hard… be generous… live well… eat pie for breakfast… laugh often and live each day like it is your last.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Meth, heroin, two-year-old child allegedly found in car
- Lessons learned by novice vegetable gardener
- Pine County Sheriff's Blotter- Aug 9 - Aug 15
- Shirley Erickson
- Local candidate list updated
- Sheriff: Suspect starts fire to hide his own blood after bungled burglary
- Leigh Ann Hoss
- Carl Hansen
- E-Edition August 27, 2020
- Shirley Johnson
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.