The family of Lois Youngbauer would like to thank the many relatives and friends for all the prayers, phone calls, food, flowers, and memorials given in her honor. A special thanks to everyone at Swanson’s Funeral Chapel, Adrienne Roubinek for the music, Pastor Joe Gatzke for the special message, and the Flower Box for the beautiful flowers.  We truly felt the funeral service was a wonderful tribute to her amazing and adventurous life. The legacy she leaves reminds us to: Bloom where you are planted…work hard… be generous… live well… eat pie for breakfast… laugh often and live each day like it is your last.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.