Snake River Valley Conservation Club
The members of the Snake River Valley Conservation Club want to thank everyone who participated in our annual Pine County fair raffle.
Also, a special thank you to Dennis McNally and the Minnesota Fur Trappers Association for the fur display, the Minnesota DNR Fisheries Department for providing the fish for the fish tank display, Sims Gunsmithing for firearms registration, and Johann Peterson for pulling the trailer in the parade.
