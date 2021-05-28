A beautiful day to remember was had by John and Darlene Armstrong Saturday, May 15 at the VFW. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. An open house was held there with many open house guests who made the day perfect. A big thank you to all who remembered us by coming and all the many cards received.
Blessings and thanks.
John and Darlene Armstrong
