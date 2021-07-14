It has been decided to close the Stoffel Family Museum. With the pandemic and health issues we are permanently closing the museum for viewing.
We want to thank the Pine City community for their support. We also want to thank our families, neighbors and relatives who helped clean and maintain the museum over the past 25 years. We could not have done this without your support.
If you have any items on loan at the Stoffel Family Museum please contact us so we can make arrangements to return your items.
Thank you
Ed Stoffel and Marlene Pixley
