We would like to thank all that offered prayer, support and condolences in the loss of our beloved parents and grandparents Jack and Coleen Long.
Thank you Pastor Bruce and Lori Thompson for your friendship and guidance. Also Swanson funeral chapel/staff for your services.
They will be missed.
Thank you
The family of Jack and Colleen Long
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.