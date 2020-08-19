Our family would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to us during the loss of our sister and aunt, Rita Bible. Thank you to those who gave cards, memorials, Mass offerings, flowers and other expressions of sympathy. We also thank the staff at Lakeside Health and Rehab for the loving care given to Rita while she resided there and to Fairview Hospice for the comforting attention they provided during her final days. We thank Mike, Brady, Joe and Penny from Swanson Funeral Home for their kindness and attention to all the details of her funeral arrangements. We thank Deacon Biever for his wonderful message at Rita’s prayer service and Monsignor Suchan for his prayers and comforting words at the funeral Mass. We also thank Kevin and Joann Cahill for the beautiful music, the American Legion and V.F.W. Auxiliary Honor Guards for their presence, the pallbearers, readers, eulogists, and all those who were there for us in many other ways. We really appreciate all you did to help us through this loss.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Pine City schools start year in-person Sept. 8
- Pine County Public Health involved as schools plan reopening
- Man charged after allegedly breaking into home with child, making threats
- City Of Sandstone - Call for Bids
- V-J Day! WWII is over!
- Leverenz artwork in MIA ‘Foot in the Door’ show in 2010
- E-edition August 13, 2020
- School board passes resolution to reopen schools
- Rita Bible
- Four seats open on Pine City School Board
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.