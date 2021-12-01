It takes a village to raise a Citizen of the Year. Thank you to all those who sent cards, shared a congratulations when I met you out and about, and to those who attended the Citizen of the Year reception on Nov. 21. The kind words and congratulations should be shared with everyone in the Pine City community. All those I’ve worked with and served over the years have a piece of this award. Thank you everyone.
Nancy Mach
