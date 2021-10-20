The family of Margaret Bible would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and sympathy throughout Mom’s illness and at her passing. So many people reached out to her in various ways, giving her support and comfort. We, too, feel blessed by the many kindnesses shown in the form of phone calls, meals, cards, plants and flowers, memorial gifts, and just by the many comforting and kind words we heard about her. A special thanks to Father Brambilla, Monsignor Suchan, and Deacon Biever, to the ICCW and to the staff at Northern Pines Assisted Living. Your thoughtfulness and compassion are so appreciated. We also want to specially thank Swanson Funeral Chapel for everything they did to help us through this difficult time.
Scott and Lynda Skalicky
Ben and Carey, Katie and Paul,
Jenny and Justin
The Kirchberg and Bible families
