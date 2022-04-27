Maynard Pangerl
December 2, 1931 - August 23, 2021
Whether you sent a card, said a kind word or thought of us, we would like to thank you! If you were able to attend Maynard’s/Dad’s celebration of life we would like to thank you for taking the time to spend it with us.
Thanks to all who gave us cards, flower and to the American Legion Post #51 and Swanson’s Funeral Chapel. We were the ones who were truly blessed to call him “DAD.”
With all our Love,
Maynard’s Girl’s
Cheryl Pangerl, Laurie & John Haney, Luann Pangerl, Lori & Steve Fore, Chris & Dave Henschel and all of their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.