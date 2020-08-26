The family of Deleanore “Del” Hinze would like to thank everyone who was present in person and in spirit at her “Celebration of Life on August 1, 2020.
It truly was a celebration reuniting with friends and relatives, sharing stories and memories, all while listening to music courtesy of Ed Pangerl and Larry Rose. The cards, donations for Alzheimer’s, and all the caring support from the community was greatly appreciated.
We would like to especially thank Vicki VanderVegt for her lovely memorial service and Mike, Brady and Penny at Swanson’s Funeral Home for their professional arrangements and caring assistance.
Thanks everyone.
The Hinze family
