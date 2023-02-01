Thank you from the Beau Berglund Memorial Hockey Tournament!
Every year, I am amazed by the generosity of the people in our community and am filled with such gratefulness. Thank you just doesn’t see to express our feeling enough.
To all the people who donated items for the silent auction, who came and bid on those items, who bought raffle tickets and hats, thank you!
To the players that played in the games, thank you! Without the players we would have no tournament.
To the guys who tirelessly worked on the rinks to get them ready to play on, thank you for your time.
Members of the SRVCC thanks the people and businesses who continue to lend their support through cash and prize donations for our ice fishing derby. Although poor ice conditions prevented us from holding the derby on the lake, we were able to hold the raffle on the Pine County fair grounds.
A special thank you goes out to: Derby organizer Gary Bue, Food and beverages supplied by Brad and Joyce Nordrum, announcers truck furnished by Dale Hiedelberger, master of ceremonies, Eldon Johnson, snow plowing by Dick Doenz, and the Pine County fair board for allowing us to have this event on short notice.
Time is precious and it means so much to us that you took some of yours to help us.
We honestly couldn’t put this on with out you. All the money we raise goes towards scholarships for our Dragon hockey players and we are so excited to give back to them each year in Beau’s memory. Thank you.
