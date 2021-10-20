The family of Helen Johnston would like to thank you for your kindness through our mother’s illness and homegoing. Special thanks to Cindy, Evyn, Glenice, and Accent Care Hospice.
Thanks to First Lutheran ladies for the lunch and Meal Train, Pastor Nathan, and to all who sent cards, flowers, and memorials.
God Bless You,
Lynda, Terry, and Debra Johnston
