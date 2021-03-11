Remembering the passing of our beloved Simon Hanson, words cannot express our gratitude for the people who cried with us, loved us, hugged us, prayed for us, spoke and wrote words of kindness and grace to us, sent cards to us, brought food to us, gave flowers and memorials to charities, gave time, talent, and hard work, cleaned the church, operated sound and video, gave financial resources to help defray expenses, and other things which we have forgotten, but not intentionally. The Swanson Funeral Home, Pastor Andrew Shaw of Pine City and Pastor Bill Headley of Chisago Lakes were superb.
Please continue to remember us in prayer. Grief is so very painful but the Great Physician is the Supreme Healer and Comforter. Jesus said, “I will pray the Father, and He shall give you another Comforter to help you and be with your forever.” John 14:16
www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3e7N92_uFs Simon’s memorial service.
With love and gratitude,
Jim and Jackie Hanson and
extended family of Pine City
Steve and Priscilla Bishop and
extended family of Forest Lake
