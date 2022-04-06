We wish to thank everyone who took time to help us through the unexpected death of Tim Mans. We want to thank you for all prayers, cards, flowers, phone calls, donations and support. We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation. Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow. Special thank you for the use of the Armory and the help with the preparation and serving of the food. We appreciate it more than words can express and it will always be remembered.
With love, Daughter Sara (Glen) Goebel, Sons Thomas (Jenna) Mans and Tyler Mans. Mother Eileen Mans. Brothers Jim Mans, Daniel (Heidi) Mans. Grandchildren Teegan, Easton, Brendalyn and Amelia. Niece Savannah and nephew Teddy.
