Our most sincere thanks to all who donated, volunteered, and attended Jacob’s kidney transplant benefit. We are absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support shown by our family and community members. The generosity of all has provided us with the funding to cover expenses related to the transplant for both Jacob and his benevolent donor. Our hearts are full and at peace, knowing God is in control and His great love for us will never fail.
A young lady of our community is awaiting a kidney transplant. If you are moved, please consider a lifesaving kidney donation for Savannah Davis. Contact the donor coordinator, Susanna Gust at Abbott Northwestern Hospital at 612-863-8886 and reference Savannah.
Blessings,
The Roubinek Family
