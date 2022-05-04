We would like to thank everyone for supporting us with prayers, flowers, cards food and the shared memories of our dad. Thank you to the Open Arms Church of God for letting us have the service there and to the church lady for serving the wonderful meal.
A special thank you to Pastor Susan Bartholomaus for the beautiful service. Also, to Brady and Mike from Swanson’s Funeral Home.
The LeRoy Gardner family
