From the Ken Peil Family:
We would like to thank everyone who sent a card, words of kindness, flower, and shared a story. Dads girls and family deeply appreciated it. Thank you to Swanson’s Funeral Chapel (Mike, Brady and Penny), you are all very special people. Thanks to the Honor Guard Legion Post 51 and the VFW Post 4258. Also, the Army National Guard.
Thank you to Allina Hospice team, I could not have done it without you. Thank you to my Aunt Shirley Kirchberg, she was totally there for me! Special thank you to my husband Jack, he has been my rock through this process. Thank you to anyone I missed.
Hugs to all!
Doreen Grave, Rhonda, Roxy and Family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.