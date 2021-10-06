The family of James Kvam wishes to thank the Swanson Funeral Chapel for their services, VFW Post 4258 and American Legion Post 51 for their wonderful honor ceremony, and More Than Sprouts for their delicious food served at Jim’s celebration.
Latest News
- Young Dragons hit the field for Homecoming
- Sheriff asks for public’s help in search for Ashley
- Tasty works with Pine City flavor shown at ‘Art Potluck’ gallery
- Volleyball plays hard during Homecoming week
- Dragons celebrate 2021 Homecoming
- 2020 and 2021 Dragon Hall of Fame athletes recognized
- Dragons run well on wet course in Foley
- Tennis takes conference title with win
Most Popular
Articles
- East Central team proves football is more than just a game
- Heather O’Brien
- Scott Clifford Jr.
- Woman reported missing in Hinckley area
- Pine County Sheriff's Blotter Sept. 20 - 26
- Hinckley-Finlayson High School makes policy changes due to vandalism
- Best of Pine County 2021
- Pine County Sheriff's Blotter- Sept. 13 - 19
- Sheriff asks for public’s help in search for Ashley
- Woman goes missing in Hinckley area
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS]
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.