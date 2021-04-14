The family of Sandra K. Johnson would like to extend our thank you to everyone that sent cards, brought food over, stopped by to visit us and prayed for Sandra during her illness and passing. Special thanks to Monsignor Suchan, Deacon Biever, Deacon Pulkrabek, the Cahills for singing, Fairview nurses, Mike Carroll, Brady Helseth, Penny Hudlow from Swanson Funeral Chapel, and the American Legion for the wonderful lunch. Sandra touched many lives, she will be greatly missed.
Eldon Johnson; Ani and Terry James;
Emily, Sam, Erik, Brady James, and
The Rollenhagen familes
