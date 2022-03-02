The members of the SRVCC extends their thanks to all of the individuals and businesses who generously donated money and prizes for the annual ice fishing contest. Special thanks goes out to Gary Bue, Brad Nordrum, Dale Heidelberger, Eldon Johnson, Adrenaline Bait, and Lake Appiel. To all of the participants, thank you for your support.
Winners of SRVCC ice fishing contest are:
$300.00........... Tim Soderbeck
$200.00........... Keith Saumer
$100.00........... Logan Stahl
$75.00............. Amy Johnson
$50.00............. Eldon Johnson
1st place Northern Pike............ Rod Williamson
2nd place Northern Pike........... Ann Campbell
1st place Crappie..................... Steve Saumer
2nd place Crappie.................... Daphne Simon
1st place Sunfish...................... Ryan Plasek
2nd place Sunfish..................... Janee Johnson
1st place Bass.......................... Brad Nordrum
2nd place Bass......................... Michele Powers
1st place Walleye..................... Ryan Tracy
2nd place Walleye.................... Della Simon
1st place Perch........................ Shane Roatch
2nd place Perch....................... Dave Cashman
Oldest fisherman..................... Al Saari age 93
Youngest fisherman................ Emmett Saumer age 1 1/2
