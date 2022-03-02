The members of the SRVCC extends their thanks to all of the individuals and businesses who generously donated money and prizes for the annual ice fishing contest. Special thanks goes out to Gary Bue, Brad Nordrum, Dale Heidelberger, Eldon Johnson, Adrenaline Bait, and Lake Appiel. To all of the participants, thank you for your support.

Winners of SRVCC ice fishing contest are:

$300.00...........  Tim Soderbeck

$200.00...........   Keith Saumer

$100.00...........   Logan Stahl

$75.00.............   Amy Johnson

$50.00.............   Eldon Johnson

1st place Northern Pike............ Rod Williamson

2nd place Northern Pike........... Ann Campbell

1st place Crappie..................... Steve Saumer

2nd place Crappie.................... Daphne Simon

1st place Sunfish...................... Ryan Plasek

2nd place Sunfish..................... Janee Johnson

1st place Bass.......................... Brad Nordrum

2nd place Bass......................... Michele Powers

1st place Walleye..................... Ryan Tracy

2nd place Walleye.................... Della Simon

1st place Perch........................ Shane Roatch

2nd place Perch....................... Dave Cashman

Oldest fisherman..................... Al Saari age 93

Youngest fisherman................ Emmett Saumer age 1 1/2

