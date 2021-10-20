I would like to thank all my family and friends and VFW Auxiliary for the calls, prayers, cards and Facebook well wishes during my recovery from the surgeries and healing. It’s been a long journey and hopefully ending soon.
Special thank you to “Nurse” Arnie and everyone that brought meals to give Arnie a break from cooking. Also to the Rock Creek Lions for use of the home medical equipment, and to Dick and Bruce for setting up the ramp I was able to borrow. I truly feel blessed.
Sincerely,
Darlene Smetana
