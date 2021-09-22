The family of David Pixley would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our families, friends, and neighbors for your kindness, support, and encouragement during the 2½ year illness and recent passing of our Grandpa, Dad, and Husband.
Thanks to all who remembered us in prayer, visited or called, sent cards, gifts, or flowers, brought food and groceries, made memorial contributions, shared stories or memories, or helped in any other way. We also thank those who attended the visitation, the memorial service, and the meal. Your words of sympathy and caring helped us get through a difficult day. It’s comforting to see that Dave has touched so many lives.
Special thanks to Valerie Prax and Neil Lundgren for their consoling words at the service; the M Health doctors and staff for taking care of Dave’s health needs throughout his illness with kindness and respect; the hospice care team, especially Amber who was there when we needed her the most; Brady Helseth of the Swanson Funeral Chapel for his handling of the arrangements, and the Pine City American Legion for the delicious meal.
Your kindness, caring, and expressions of sympathy mean a great deal to us. Your support and friendship will never be forgotten. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Susan Pixley, Laura and Ryan Mills, Sawyer and Marshall; Lacey and Sean Passer, Scarlett and Lenore; James and Bekah Pixley and Brooks
