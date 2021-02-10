The family of John Ward would like to extend a thank you to friends and family for all of their prayers, thoughts, cards and memorials during his illness and at the time of his death.
A special thank you to everyone at Welia Health, especially the nurses at the infusion unit. They knew just how to make John feel comfortable and how to take his unique sense of humor in stride. All memorial funds are being donated to Welia infusion unit to provide comforts for future patients.
Thank you also to Pastor Bob VanWyck for the wonderful funeral service honoring his uncle. Also to Swanson Funeral Home especially Brady Helseth and Mike Carroll for their care and compassion.
Pam Ward and family
